MoHAP, Sanofi sign MoU to raise diabetes awareness among school students

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Sanofi to cooperate in implementing the "kids" programme, which aims to enhance awareness among school students about diabetes and the benefits of eating healthy food and engaging in physical activity.

It is also meant to encourage a safe and supportive school environment for diabetic children.

The MoU was signed at the MoHAP headquarters by Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, and Jean-Paul Scheuer, Country Chair and General Manager, Sanofi, in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the MoHAP and company officials.

Dr. Al-Rand said, "The MoU is part of the MoHAP’s efforts to strengthen its strategic partnership with international medical companies specialising in non-communicable diseases, implement effective preventive and therapeutic interventions, encourage school students to adopt healthy lifestyles, provide a positive environment to help diabetic children deal with the disease optimally, and to foster cooperation with relevant government entities in implementing the initiative."

Al-Rand expressed his happiness with the cooperation with Sanofi to raise awareness, develop medical practices, and educate patients under the "Kids" programme and pointed out these efforts are part of the MoHAP’s aim to ensure a sustainable and healthy environment.

"The UAE is among the five best countries adopting the highest standards to control the prevalence of diabetes in the middle East and North Africa. This success is attributed to the several programmes and initiatives launched by the country’s health authorities," he noted.

In conclusion, Al-Rand highlighted the MoHAP’s role in developing academic research-based health policies, tailoring the required criteria and frameworks for the provision of a better healthcare system, and providing means of prevention and treatment of diseases and epidemics.

Scheuer said, "We are pleased to partner with the MoHAP to further support its efforts to prevent diabetes among school students and we are well-prepared to carry out our commitments under this MoU. This includes planning for events in public and private schools to raise awareness, educating children about diabetes, providing educational brochures, training nurses in schools, conducting educational workshops at school, and organising initiative-related public events."