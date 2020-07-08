M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 7th July 2020 (WAM) - M/V SAFEEN TIGER made its maiden call to Abu Dhabi at Khalifa Port on inaugural voyage from India.

The UIG service covering two loops from the UAE to Indian Sub-Continent and the Arabian Gulf is jointly operated by Abu Dhabi Port’s Safeen Feeders and Bengal Tiger Line.

The vessel will leave Khalifa Port on Wednesday, heading to DPW’s Jebel Ali Terminal before proceeding to other Gulf and Indian Sub-Continent ports.

The service will allow for a timely and efficient exchange of container cargo between mainliner vessels and the vessels within the rotation calling at nine regional ports located across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Pakistan, and Western India.