UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

M/V SAFEEN TIGER Makes Maiden Call At Khalifa Port

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 7th July 2020 (WAM) - M/V SAFEEN TIGER made its maiden call to Abu Dhabi at Khalifa Port on inaugural voyage from India.

The UIG service covering two loops from the UAE to Indian Sub-Continent and the Arabian Gulf is jointly operated by Abu Dhabi Port’s Safeen Feeders and Bengal Tiger Line.

The vessel will leave Khalifa Port on Wednesday, heading to DPW’s Jebel Ali Terminal before proceeding to other Gulf and Indian Sub-Continent ports.

The service will allow for a timely and efficient exchange of container cargo between mainliner vessels and the vessels within the rotation calling at nine regional ports located across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Pakistan, and Western India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Bahrain Saudi Arabia July 2020 From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

2 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.