Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and honorary Chairman of UAE Badminton Federation, praised the role played by the Federation to enhance tolerance values among various nationalities through disseminating and supporting the game in the country.

While receiving the delegation from the federation headed by Noura Al Jasmi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Badminton Federation, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence was briefed on the federation's achievements which reflect the huge turnout and growing number of those interested in the game in the UAE.

He also learnt about the federation's strategic plan while wishing the team luck and success in supporting its development.

Al Jasmi thanked Sheikh Nahyan for accepting the federation's honorary chairmanship, which would considerably boost the federation's efforts to spread the game among various nationalities and communities in the country.