National Center of Meteorology hosts virtual panel discussion as part of WETEX 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology, NCM, through the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, UAEREP, today held a virtual panel discussion titled "Innovation in the field of Rain Enhancement" on the sidelines of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2020, organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, between 26th and 28th October.

The session reviewed UAEREP’s achievements and plans, including its fourth cycle and the call for innovative research proposals. It also took stock of the progress made so far in the use of nanotechnology to develop cloud seeding materials for enhanced rain droplet formation. The participants were presented with an overview of the history of rain enhancement in the world with a focus on the UAE, and the fundamental contribution of the programme to research, development and innovation.

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of the NCM and President of the Regional Association II, Asia, of the World Meteorological Organization, WMO, said, "At the event, we aim to highlight the success of the UAEREP in advancing rain enhancement research and development to ensure water security across the globe. The UAE is committed to identifying innovative solutions to water scarcity issues worldwide."

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP and a panellist, said, "The panel discussion offered a prime opportunity to discuss the updated research areas of UAEREP’s fourth cycle.

Carefully selected by international experts and scientists, they focus on the use of state-of-the-art technologies and emerging innovations to advance rain enhancement science. The programme called on researchers across the globe to present their innovative proposals in the target areas that will open the door to a wealth of untapped knowledge in rain enhancement science. Building on the rich experience we gained through the nine research projects that received grants over the first three cycles of the programme, we seek to steer future research efforts to more impactful areas to tackle water security issues and enhance the programme’s contribution to the cause."

The panel discussion saw experts in the field from the UAE and abroad. Omar Al Yazidi, Director of Research, Development and Training at NCM, Dr Deon Terblanche, Expert consultant on Weather and Climate Science at the World Bank and former Director of Research at WMO, and Dr Roelof Bruintjes, Co-Pi on Dr Paul Lawson’s team at SPEC Incorporated that was awarded the grant in UAEREP’s second cycle, joined Al Mazroui on the panel. Dr Latifa Yousef, Program Officer at UAEREP, moderated the session.