National Disinfection Programme aims to protect health of citizens, residents, visitors: Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2020) The UAE Government announced the details of the "National Disinfection Programme," which will cover public and private facilities, streets, public transportation, metro trains and trams.

The programme will be executed from 8 pm to 6 am starting today, 26th March, and will end at 6:00 on Sunday, 29th March.

The announcement was made during the regular media briefing held today by the UAE Government in Abu Dhabi to inform the public about the latest developments and cases related to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The briefing was hosted by Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, and Brigadier Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Ahmad, Representative of the Ministry of the Interior.

During the briefing, Dr. Al Hosani talked about some of the details of the programme, which is being supervised by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior, in coordination with all relevant Federal and local institutions.

Dr. Al Hosani affirmed that the programme’s main goal is to preserve the health of citizens, residents and visitors, under the framework of precautionary and preventive measures to counter the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

"We are aware that the programme will be implemented during the weekend period, which is the period usually allocated for social events and visiting family and friends," Al Hosani said.

"In such exceptional circumstances, we must take care to avoid these gatherings and communicate with family and friends by phone. Do not forget the importance of social separation during this period, which is a basic principle for preserving the safety and health of everyone," she added.

Al Hosani then highlighted the importance of social distancing and avoiding social events during the current period, including gatherings on farms, councils and day trips during weekends.

Brigadier Al Ahmad stressed the importance of the programme, which prioritises the health of citizens and residents, along with other preventive measures.

"For the programme to succeed and be implemented smoothly with all concerned parties, all segments of society, whether citizens, residents and visitors must cooperate. The programme will be launched in the weekend starting on Thursday evening, 26th March, and will run daily from 20:00 until 6:00 the next morning," he added.

Al Ahmad explained that food outlets, such as cooperatives, groceries and supermarkets, in addition to pharmacies, will continue providing services to the public around the clock.

"During the implementation of the programme, traffic will be restricted, public movement will be suspended, and public transportation will be stopped, as well as metro and tram services, with the exception of private transportation, such as taxis, and transport companies. Everyone is required, whether citizens, residents and visitors, to stay in their homes and not go outside except to purchase food, medicine or health necessities," he affirmed.

Regarding the details related to work and commuting to work, Al Ahmad further said that the restrictions exclude several categories of workers in vital sectors, which include energy, communication, health, education, security, and the police, along with the military and the postal, freight, pharmaceutical, water, food, civil aviation, airport, passport, finance and banking, and government media sectors, in addition to the services sector, which includes gas stations and construction projects.

Relevant categories will be verified through business cards or ID cards, and deterrent measures necessary for implementing the instructions issued by relevant national authorities include fines and imprisonment, which will comply with legal legislation, he further added while calling on everyone to follow the instructions of concerned authorities.