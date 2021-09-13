National Programme for Artificial Intelligence concludes UAE AI CAMP 3.0

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Over its three editions, the UAE AI CAMP, launched by the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence (AI), attracted more than 15,000 students of different ages, specialisations and educational levels in schools and universities, aiming to empower youth with these skills and advanced technologies.

The third edition of the camp, held in cooperation with the National Programme for Coders, aimed to encourage youth to develop innovative solutions for future challenges, leveraging their experiences during their participation in training, workshops, webinars and talks.

The camp saw broad participation from students and 15 strategic partnerships, including many national entities and mega international companies specialising in coding and AI, to develop certified digital content that students can benefit from in various fields.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, stressed the importance of the AI sector in achieving sustainable change and supporting efforts to design and build a better future for communities. He added that the UAE government dedicates all its capabilities, programmes and initiatives to enhance youth skills and build competencies to shape the future and serve communities.

The UAE AI Camp 3.0 also witnessed the establishment of partnerships with several government entities, including Dubai Police, Dubai Digital Authority, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), Dubai Future Labs (DFL), and Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR). Several leading private sector entities also participated in the camp, including Facebook, microsoft, Huawei, Le Wagon, Careem, SAP, among other AI-specialist companies.

Jiawei Liu, Huawei – UAE CEO, stated, "Artificial intelligence is the next general-purpose technology. It will create a positive spill-over effect for all industries, considering its position as the new force driving social transformation."

"Huawei uses its global experience and resources to build the AI Ecosystem, that enables a culture of digitalisation and intelligent transformation in the UAE which steadily elevates its position as a global leader in the adoption of innovativion," he added.

Tarek Mohammed, Head of Virtual Asset Section of Dubai Police GHQ, stated that the camp empowers youth to obtain knowledge and experience to develop innovative solutions to challenges. "We are delighted to support the UAE AI Summer Camp with our programmes, and we are looking forward to more initiatives that support youth in the UAE," he added.

Dr. Ali Alazzawi, City Experience Advisor at Dubai Digital Authority, confirmed that the authority is running full speed ahead towards the technical implementation of AI in the country to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

The camp provided 5,000 participants with the opportunity to learn about the most prominent emerging technologies in future fields and acquire skills that help prepare them to start their coding careers.

Facebook organised an AI camp from 15th to 26h August, which attracted 50 participants chosen from among 700 applicants. The camp hosted knowledge sessions, theoretical and practical workshops, and webinars, during which more than 20 topics were presented.