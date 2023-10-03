Net Zero Nuclear announces Centrus Energy as new corporate partner

WASHINGTON DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) Net Zero Nuclear, the initiative calling for collaboration among government, industry leaders and civil society to triple global nuclear capacity to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, today announced Centrus Energy as an additional corporate partner.

Centrus joins the initiative at the Gold Partner level, underscoring the growing momentum for the effort, which was launched by World Nuclear Association (WNA) and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), with the support of the Atoms4NetZero initiative launched by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), at the World Nuclear Symposium in London. The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero joined as the first government partner at last month’s launch event, and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy joined as the initiative’s first corporate partner.

In the lead-up to COP28, which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai later this year, Net Zero Nuclear aims to bring together political leaders and industry to engage in data-driven, actionable, solutions-focused dialogue to enable the rapid expansion of the global nuclear fleet and the acceleration of research and development into emerging nuclear technologies. The initiative will work to ensure nuclear energy’s potential is fully realised in facilitating the decarbonisation of global energy systems, by promoting the value of nuclear energy and removing barriers to its growth.

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, which leads the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme and its flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, said, “Leaders in the nuclear energy industry understand the importance of this critical source of clean baseload electricity in helping us reach net zero and stopping the most catastrophic effects of climate change, and I welcome Centrus Energy to the Net Zero Nuclear partnership as we build on our momentum towards COP28.

To achieve our vision of tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050 and reaching Net Zero, it will take partners with Centrus’s expertise and vision. We look forward to working closely with them as we push towards our goals.”

Daniel B. Poneman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centrus Energy, said, “A robust and growing global nuclear sector has a pivotal role to play in making a net-zero future both achievable and affordable. Centrus strongly supports the goal of tripling nuclear capacity by 2050 and is proud to participate in this important initiative.”

Dr. Sama Bilbao y León, Director-General of World Nuclear Association said, “We will need the support and expertise of companies across the whole of the nuclear energy sector to deliver the clean energy needed to help reach Net Zero. I welcome Centrus Energy’s decision to join the Net Zero Nuclear initiative and look forward to collaborating with them as we work towards COP28 and beyond.”