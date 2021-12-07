New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has emphasized the importance of the new working week system, saying it will help boost the labour market.

"The new system will reposition the labour market as a global market and a key driver of national economy," Al Awar stated.

He indicated that the new system would enable continuity of external transactions for the private sector’s companies and entities, hence safeguarding investors, and business owners’ interests.

"This will reflect positively on the workers in various business sectors and lead to increased productivity," he added.

Al Awar underlined the role of the decree law on the regulation of labour relations in the private sector, which will take effect from February 2, 2022, in providing further flexibility to the labour market.

The decree law stipulates that workers are entitled to at least a paid, weekly rest day, to be specified in the employment contract or in the organisation’s executive regulations, with the possibility of increasing the weekly rest day at the discretion of the employer, or by a cabinet resolution.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar urged the private companies and establishments to maximise benefits from the new system by amending their internal rules and regulations in a way that will fit to their respective activities and at the same time, guarantee a supportive and balanced work environment to the employees.

He also stressed the need for the business owners to fulfil their legal commitments towards the employees by ensuring that maximum working hours are maintained and rest days, annual leaves are granted as per the employment contracts and that ample breaks are given to the employees to perform Friday prayer.