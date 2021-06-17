UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Senate Declares December 2, 2021, As 'Emirati Day'

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:45 PM

New York State Senate declares December 2, 2021, as 'Emirati Day'

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) New York State Senator Kevin Thomas has introduced a resolution to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of the United Arab Emirates by declaring December 2, 2021, as 'Emirati Day' in New York State.

Senator Thomas said, "From business to trade to fashion to education, New York State has always had strong ties to the UAE. New York remains one of the most popular destinations for Emirati students pursuing higher education. I am pleased to have the opportunity to recognise the cultural significance of the ‘Year of the 50th’, which represents a defining moment in UAE history, by declaring December 2, 2021, as 'Emirati Day' in New York State.

"

Abdalla Shaheen, UAE Consul-General in New York, stated, "This December, the UAE will not only celebrate its 50th anniversary – but we will also celebrate 50 years of friendship with the State of New York. Strong business and trade ties, coupled with a range of high-profile partnerships through the arts, sport, and education, are the foundation of this close relationship.

"I thank Senator Thomas for introducing a resolution commemorating the UAE’s 50th anniversary in New York State, which reflects our shared understanding that the friendship between the UAE and New York is set to grow from strength to strength in the years ahead."

Related Topics

Resolution Business Education UAE Independence New York United Arab Emirates December From

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United to take on eac ..

28 minutes ago

Punjab's 2021-22 budget to help promote business a ..

7 minutes ago

Launch of manned spaceship shows China's space cap ..

7 minutes ago

UK, US strike deal over Airbus-Boeing dispute

23 minutes ago

Russian Experts Arrive in Turkey to Assess COVID-1 ..

23 minutes ago

Tokyo virus emergency to end on June 20, month bef ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.