New York State Senate declares December 2, 2021, as 'Emirati Day'

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) New York State Senator Kevin Thomas has introduced a resolution to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of the United Arab Emirates by declaring December 2, 2021, as 'Emirati Day' in New York State.

Senator Thomas said, "From business to trade to fashion to education, New York State has always had strong ties to the UAE. New York remains one of the most popular destinations for Emirati students pursuing higher education. I am pleased to have the opportunity to recognise the cultural significance of the ‘Year of the 50th’, which represents a defining moment in UAE history, by declaring December 2, 2021, as 'Emirati Day' in New York State.

"

Abdalla Shaheen, UAE Consul-General in New York, stated, "This December, the UAE will not only celebrate its 50th anniversary – but we will also celebrate 50 years of friendship with the State of New York. Strong business and trade ties, coupled with a range of high-profile partnerships through the arts, sport, and education, are the foundation of this close relationship.

"I thank Senator Thomas for introducing a resolution commemorating the UAE’s 50th anniversary in New York State, which reflects our shared understanding that the friendship between the UAE and New York is set to grow from strength to strength in the years ahead."