Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) Niger celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 on Monday with a visit by Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger, a flag-raising ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza, and a musical performance reflecting the traditions and cultural roots of the West African nation.

Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger was welcomed by a UAE delegation headed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation,and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

‏Speaking at a media briefing in the Niger Pavilion, President Mohamed Bazoum said: "Given the reputation of the UAE, it is not surprising that 192 countries have participated in Expo 2020 Dubai, and having African nations present at Expo 2020 Dubai is very important and symbolic. It proves the central role of the UAE in the world today."

‏"We signed a certain number of MoUs with the UAE today, and we undertook a project that will allow us in a few years to create huge solar photovoltaic plants as a result. I am confident that our cooperation with the UAE in this sector of our economy, as well as in many other sectors, such as agriculture, livestock, and infrastructure, will develop considerably. We are working towards achieving that."

‏Earlier, during the ceremony in Al Wasl Plaza, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan said: "We are pleased to be celebrating Niger, not only as a successful participant in Expo 2020, but also as a steadfast and long-standing partner of the UAE.

‏"Niger’s participation showcases the nation’s rich heritage as well as its economic and national priorities, driven by the will of its people. The pavilion highlights Niger’s perspective on its own advancement and growth, such as its aim to focus on ICT development as a way to stimulate economic development, as well as its advancements in the fields of renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture and tourism."

‏Singer-songwriter Bombino and his band showcased a true mix of the traditional and contemporary to celebrate the National Day, with their characteristic guitar rhythms, blending rock and blues across Al Wasl Plaza.

‏Located in the Mobility District, the Niger Pavilion not only showcases the nation’s key mineral wealth, it also provides an overview of the unique travel attractions of this sub-Saharan republic, filled with ancient caravan cities at the edge of the desert. Chief among those attractions are the Neolithic rock art of the Air Mountains and the dinosaur graveyards hiding beneath the dunes of the Ténéré Desert.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate Expo's 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

‏Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.