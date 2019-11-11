NPCC breaks world record for ‘heaviest single-module topside on a fixed steel jacket’

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Petroleum Construction Company, NPCC, a part of Senaat, one of the UAE’s largest industrial investment holding companies owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, broke a Guinness World Record, GWR, title for the ‘Heaviest single-module topside on a fixed steel jacket

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) The National Petroleum Construction Company, NPCC, a part of Senaat, one of the UAE’s largest industrial investment holding companies owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, broke a Guinness World Record, GWR, title for the ‘Heaviest single-module topside on a fixed steel jacket.’ The record-beating Umm Lulu Gas Treatment Platform, ULGTP, set on a fixed steel jacket weighs 31,515 metric tonnes and was manufactured by NPCC, fully in the UAE at its 1.3 mn square metre manufacturing yard in Musaffah, for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, contributing substantial in-country value. NPCC celebrated the GWR honour by unveiling the plaque at its pavilion at Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference, ADIPEC, being held at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.

The platform was inaugurated in June by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Nearly as tall as London’s Big Ben, the ULGTP measures 77.7 metres x 83.5 metres, and is one of five platforms fully manufactured by NPCC as part of an Engineering, Procurement & Construction, EPC, contract awarded by ADNOC to NPCC, in consortium with TechnipFMC, for the Umm Lulu Package 2 Full Field Development (Process Facilities). ADNOC’s Umm Lulu Field will have an oil production capacity of more than 100,000 barrels per day in 2020, supporting the company’s strategy of increasing production capacity from 3mn to 5mn bpd by 2030.

After the GWR title was announced, Dr. Mohamed Rashed Al Hameli, Chairman of NPCC, said, "Accomplishing the ULGTP at our yard in Musaffah is a statement on our strong local manufacturing competencies that add value to our partners.

With a team of highly skilled Emirati professionals working on the project, the achievement has underpinned our credentials as one of the world’s leading EPC majors for the energy sector, capable of undertaking and delivering complex projects. The GWR will further inspire us to push our boundaries and support our partners in enhancing their operational ease and efficiency through state-of-the-art supporting infrastructure."

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said, "The ULGTP project was indeed a challenging task, which called for seamless teamwork and collaboration. Our professionals raised the bar with this record-beating feat that adds to the pride of our nation. Through our projects, ‘Made in the UAE for the world’, we are committed to delivering on the vision of our leadership to boost localised manufacturing and strengthening the participation of skilled Emiratis in the technical sector. With this project, we have created exceptional in-country value and contributed to helping ADNOC achieve its strategic goals of enhancing production capacity."

The ULGTP, already shipped to the site, mainly handles gas including compression, dehydration and sweetening. As consortium leader for the major Umm Lulu Field, NPCC is responsible for the detailed engineering, procurement, fabrication, offshore installation, commissioning and start-up of a large offshore super complex.

The super complex also includes an Accommodation Platform, ULAP, Utilities Platform, ULUP, Water Disposal Platform, UMWDP, Separation Platform, ULSP, Riser Platform, ULRP, and the Gas Treatment Platform, ULGTP, – all made in the UAE by NPCC. The total weight of the supercomplex is over 102,648 metric tonnes.