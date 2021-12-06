NSRC, Abu Dhabi Police rescue injured Iranian woman in Al Ain desert

(@FahadShabbir)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), in conjunction with Abu Dhabi Police, has conducted a search and medical evacuation mission for an Iranian woman, 28 years old, in the desert of Al Ain.

In a report received from the Abu Dhabi Police operations room, it was reported that a car accident had occurred in the desert of Al Ain and that the woman had suffered severe and isolated injuries to her body. The case warrants an immediate response.

The site was checked by the operation team of NSRC. With the capabilities of NSRC's search and rescue aircraft, the SAR team was able to evacuate the injured woman to Tawam Hospital in Al Ain to receive the necessary treatment. Mission was conducted, while ensuring and observing all precautionary and preventive measures related to COVID-19.