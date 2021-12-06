UrduPoint.com

NSRC, Abu Dhabi Police Rescue Injured Iranian Woman In Al Ain Desert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:15 AM

NSRC, Abu Dhabi Police rescue injured Iranian woman in Al Ain desert

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), in conjunction with Abu Dhabi Police, has conducted a search and medical evacuation mission for an Iranian woman, 28 years old, in the desert of Al Ain.

In a report received from the Abu Dhabi Police operations room, it was reported that a car accident had occurred in the desert of Al Ain and that the woman had suffered severe and isolated injuries to her body. The case warrants an immediate response.

The site was checked by the operation team of NSRC. With the capabilities of NSRC's search and rescue aircraft, the SAR team was able to evacuate the injured woman to Tawam Hospital in Al Ain to receive the necessary treatment. Mission was conducted, while ensuring and observing all precautionary and preventive measures related to COVID-19.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Abu Dhabi Car SITE Saudi Arabia Riyals Women All From

Recent Stories

‘Hamein Tum se pyar hey,’: Hamza Shehbaz sings ..

‘Hamein Tum se pyar hey,’: Hamza Shehbaz sings at family function

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issue ..

Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issues on priority: IGP

10 minutes ago
 India, Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements, ..

India, Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements, Contracts - Indian Defense Min ..

13 minutes ago
 Japanese Space Tourist Says Negotiated With Roscos ..

Japanese Space Tourist Says Negotiated With Roscosmos What Luggage Could Be Take ..

14 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan man's mob lynching incident does not re ..

Sri Lankan man's mob lynching incident does not reflect Pakistan, says Pervez Kh ..

14 minutes ago
 Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue o ..

Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue operations

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.