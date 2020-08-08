UrduPoint.com
Number Of Operating Companies In Jumeirah Reaches 3,648, Says Dubai Economy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 02:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2020) A recent report by the business Registration and Licensing, BRL, sector of Dubai Economy shows that the number of operating businesses in Jumeirah has reached 3,648 to date.

According to a press release issued by Dubai Economy on Saturday, the licences issued according to the activities are: commercial (1,919), professional (1,663), tourism (48) and industrial (18).

In terms of legal forms of the active licences in Jumeirah, Limited Liability Company ranked first at 49.5 per cent, followed by Sole Establishment (36.6 per cent), and Civil Company (5.3 per cent).

The legal forms also included One-Person Limited Liability Companies, Branches of Companies based in other Emirates, General Partnership, Branches of Foreign Companies, Limited Partnership, Private Joint-Stock Companies and others.

The number of stockholders in the companies operating in Jumeirah reached 25,219 including 749 women entrepreneurs, about 2.

8 per cent of the total. The top activity groups for the companies operating in the area include: Restaurants and Cafes; Readymade Garments; Medical Clinics; Other Commercial Activities; Electronics; Other Professional Services; Women's Saloon; Real Estate, and Women's Sewing and Design.

Jumeirah is one of the old neighborhoods of Dubai and the Jumeirah Mosque is a prominent landmark. This neighborhood is characterised by low-rise buildings, surrounded by cafes, restaurants, private clinics and shopping centres such as Mercato, Town Centre Jumeirah, and Beach Centre. Jumeirah Beach includes a number of resorts, such as Madinat Jumeirah, which embraces several resorts such as Mina Al Salam, the Palace Hotel, Dar Al Masif Hotel, and Wild Wadi Water Park. Burj Al Arab Hotel, and Jumeirah Beach Hotel are also located on Jumeirah Beach.

