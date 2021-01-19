UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 132,146

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:15 PM

Oman's COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 132,146, while the number of recoveries stood at 124,398.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,516, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 21 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 79, of them 22 are in intensive care units.

Related Topics

Oman

Recent Stories

93,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21 minutes ago

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

34 minutes ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

35 minutes ago

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

45 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

50 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.