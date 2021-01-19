MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 132,146, while the number of recoveries stood at 124,398.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,516, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 21 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 79, of them 22 are in intensive care units.