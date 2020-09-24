UrduPoint.com
Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 95,907

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 95,907, while the number of recoveries stood at 86,765.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 885, the Ministry of Health said today.

The Ministry also pointed out that 62 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 512, of them 185 are in intensive care units.

