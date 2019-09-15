Omar bin Zayed condoles families of martyrs Al Mansouri, Al Kaabi

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, offered his condolences on Sunday to the families of the martyrs Captain Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri and Warrant Officer Nasser Mohamed Hamad Al Kaabi, who fell while carrying out their national duties.

During a visit to the mourning majalis in Al Ain, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed expressed his deepest condolences to the martyrs' families and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon them and grant their family patience and solace.