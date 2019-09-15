Omar bin Zayed offers condolences to family of martyr Ali Al Dhanhani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, offered his condolences on Sunday to the family of the martyr Warrant Officer Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani, who fell while carrying out his national duties.

During his visit to the mourning majlis in Fujairah, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed expressed his deepest condolences to the martyr's family and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon him and grant his family patience and solace.