UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OMV And Mubadala Complete Borealis Transaction

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

OMV and Mubadala complete Borealis transaction

ABU DHABI/VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based strategic investment company, and OMV, the international integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Vienna, have today completed the transaction for OMV to acquire an additional 39 percent stake in Borealis, a leading, global chemical company, from Mubadala.

Following the initial agreement announced in March this year, the transaction was completed in line with the expected timeline and in accordance with all the regulatory requirements. OMV now holds a 75 percent interest in Borealis and Mubadala retains a 25 percent interest in the company.

OMV is entitled to all dividends in relation to the additional shares in Borealis distributed after December 31, 2019. OMV will fully consolidate the results of Borealis in its financial statements. In 2019, Borealis generated worldwide total sales of EUR 9.8 bn and a net profit of EUR 872 mn.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO, Petroleum & Petrochemicals, Mubadala Investment Company, said, "This transaction is well aligned with our strategy as a responsible investor and we are confident in the value this partnership will create for all three companies. Both OMV and Borealis are champions of the Mubadala portfolio, and this decision is consistent with our asset management model and our commitment to our partners. We are aligned with OMV’s strategy to expand their value chain and support their growth in the chemicals space globally."

Rainer Seele, Chairman of the OMV Executive board and CEO, said, "This transaction is another milestone in the implementation of our strategy.

We are thus establishing an integrated and sustainable business model extending OMV’s value chain towards higher value chemical products and recycling, thereby repositioning the Group for a lower carbon future."

With its head office in Vienna, Austria, Borealis currently has more than 6,800 employees and operates in over 120 countries. The company provides services and products to customers globally, both directly and in collaboration with Borouge, a joint venture with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and with Baystar , a joint venture with Total in Texas, USA.

The global demand for monomers and polymers is growing rapidly. Obtaining a controlling majority in Borealis makes OMV a leading provider of polyolefins and base chemicals. The joint production capacities make OMV and Borealis the number 1 producer of ethylene and propylene in Europe and one of the top 10 polyolefin producers worldwide. The acquisition is a strategic extension of OMV’s value chain into high value chemicals. This provides a natural hedge against the cyclicality of each value chain step with respect to both volumes and market spreads, de-risking OMV’s exposure to volatile markets.

In addition, OMV and Borealis will jointly expand their know-how and activities in the field of circular economy. Borealis’ activities in plastic recycling, such as recycling plants EcoPlast (Austria) and mtm plastics (Germany), Project STOP (Ocean Waste) and the Design For Recycling, DFR, initiative are a perfect addition to OMV’s ReOil technology for chemical recycling of post-consumer-plastic to synthetic crude.

Related Topics

USA Technology Business Europe Company Abu Dhabi Oil Germany Vienna Austria Euro March December Gas 2019 Market All From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Pinktober awareness activities concludes at NORI

5 minutes ago

Asian stocks fall after lockdowns spark rout

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections surpass 8M mark in India

6 minutes ago

Lukashenko Appoints New Interior Minister - Report ..

6 minutes ago

China maintains role as world's top musical instru ..

7 minutes ago

DC for strict monitoring of auction process at veg ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.