UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $83.69 A Barrel Wednesday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $83.69 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$83.69 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with US$82.64 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola Arab

Recent Stories

KP dengue tally rises to 8630; death toll reaches ..

KP dengue tally rises to 8630; death toll reaches 9

45 seconds ago
 European Parliament Votes to Deprive Ex-Riga Mayor ..

European Parliament Votes to Deprive Ex-Riga Mayor Ushakov of Parliamentary Immu ..

47 seconds ago
 Mali Requests Russia's Assistance as State Existen ..

Mali Requests Russia's Assistance as State Existence in Danger - Foreign Ministe ..

48 seconds ago
 US-China pact welcomed at climate talks

US-China pact welcomed at climate talks

50 seconds ago
 S.Africa's last white president FW de Klerk dies: ..

S.Africa's last white president FW de Klerk dies: foundation

11 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 ..

COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 hours

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.