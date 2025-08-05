Open Menu

UAE Conducts 63rd Airdrop Of Aid As Part Of ‘Birds Of Goodness' Operation, Delivers 32 Food Trucks Into Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 08:45 PM

UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 32 food trucks into Gaza

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) GAZA, 5th August 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates is continuing its humanitarian mission in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, carrying out the 63rd airdrop of aid under the “Birds of Goodness” initiative, part of ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3''.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, with the participation of France and Germany.

These operations aim to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to areas inaccessible by land due to the prevailing security situation. The airdrop included a range of essential food items and emergency relief supplies.

With today’s mission, the total volume of aid delivered by air has now surpassed 3,840 tonnes, directed towards supporting the most affected and vulnerable communities in Gaza.

In parallel, the UAE has delivered 32 trucks loaded with food aid into the Gaza Strip, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen humanitarian support and meet the essential needs of the population.

These initiatives reaffirm the UAE’s steadfast commitment to humanitarian principles and its enduring approach of standing with fraternal nations in times of crisis and emergency.

Related Topics

Gaza France UAE Germany United Arab Emirates August

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Bir ..

UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, del ..

1 minute ago
 UAE: Unfounded allegations by Port Sudan Authority ..

UAE: Unfounded allegations by Port Sudan Authority are baseless PR stunts to jus ..

16 minutes ago
 UNICEF Representative to Sudan: 'I witnessed world ..

UNICEF Representative to Sudan: 'I witnessed world’s largest humanitarian cris ..

31 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament President commends UAE's leading r ..

Arab Parliament President commends UAE's leading role in supporting Palestinian ..

31 minutes ago
 Haroon discuss cooperation with Siana Group USA

Haroon discuss cooperation with Siana Group USA

32 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara reviews preparations for indep ..

32 minutes ago
27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized

27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric ..

Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric vehicle sector

38 minutes ago
 Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safet ..

Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safety Authority

38 minutes ago
 FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence ..

FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence Day

38 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary ..

Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary service, DG presents salute in ..

38 minutes ago
 India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC

India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East