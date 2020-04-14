Over 14,366 business registration and licencing transactions conducted by Dubai Economy in one month

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) The business Registration and Licencing, BRL, sector at Dubai Economy achieved record results in implementing remote working and activating smart and electronic channels, as the total number of commercial registration and licencing transactions from 22nd March to 13th April this year reached 14,366.

Of these, 66 percent were electronic transactions and 34 percent were through the outsource service centres that provide Dubai Economy services remotely.

The report showed that licence renewal transactions accounted for 74 percent of the total, followed by the Modify Licence transactions at seven. Total licence renewal transactions reached 10,653, while total licence modified transactions numbered 1,047.

Licence renewal transactions through smart and electronic channels accounted for 86 percent compared to 14 percent conducted via outsourced service centres remotely, and transactions related to Auto Renewal via text messages accounted for 74 percent of the total renewed transactions.

The report also showed that ‫473 new licences were issued from 22nd March to 13th April, while Trade Name Reservation accounted for 893 transactions, and the number of Initial Approvals reached 751.

According to the distribution of economic activities, "Project management services" accounted for 10 percent of the total, followed by "Disinfection and sterilisation services" at three percent.

The top nationalities that secured licences during the period were France, Britain, Germany, Malta, China, Egypt, Jordan, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

To ensure the safety of customers and help them save time and efforts during transactions, the Business Registration & Licencing sector provides services such as Auto-Renewal, Instant Licence, DED Trader and others through the DED Business Application, and the website, ded.ae.

Trade licences can be auto renewed in two simple steps, and in less than two minutes with the Auto Renewal service by sending an SMS with the licence number to 6969. Customers can get a DED Trader Licence wherever they are through the website, dedtrader.ae, and the Instant Licence through the website, ded.ae/instant.

As part of the ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, Dubai Economy has directed outsourced service centres, which provide its services in Dubai, to implement work-from-home procedures and provide all employees with the required devices to do so. This includes a dedicated email ID to submit transactions, a contact number to respond to customer inquiries in both Arabic and English, as well as to inform customers about the decision through text messages and emails.