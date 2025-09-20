Over 1,800 Flights Disrupted At Dallas Airports Due To Telecom
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) More than 1,800 flights were delayed and hundreds were canceled at the two Dallas-area airports on Friday, after a telecom outage prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue ground stops.
The FAA said it was slowing traffic due to a reported local telephone company equipment issue that does not involve FAA equipment. "The FAA is working with the telephone company to determine the cause," the agency said.
The FAA said it had halted departures to Dallas Fort Worth until 11 pm ET and to Dallas love Field until at least 8:45 pm.
FlightAware said airlines have canceled 20 percent of their flights at Dallas.
American Airlines canceled more than 200 flights and delayed more than 500, nearly all tied to the Dallas telecom outage -- impacting a quarter of its schedule. Southwest Airlines had delayed more than 1,100 flights, or 27 percent of its schedule, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia
UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia
UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Georgian Dream Party
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom32 seconds ago
-
UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia11 hours ago
-
UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video11 hours ago
-
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship12 hours ago
-
UNGA80: World leaders to discuss framework for inclusive, accountable AI governance12 hours ago
-
UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia13 hours ago
-
UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Georgian Dream Party13 hours ago
-
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Comprehensive Economic ..13 hours ago
-
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion Commissioner Genera ..13 hours ago
-
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts13 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al Ain Region14 hours ago
-
NEP volunteers join Operation Smile mission in Morocco, showcasing UAE’s spirit of service14 hours ago