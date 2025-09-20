Open Menu

Over 1,800 Flights Disrupted At Dallas Airports Due To Telecom

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) More than 1,800 flights were delayed and hundreds were canceled at the two Dallas-area airports on Friday, after a telecom outage prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue ground stops.

The FAA said it was slowing traffic due to a reported local telephone company equipment issue that does not involve FAA equipment. "The FAA is working with the telephone company to determine the cause," the agency said.

The FAA said it had halted departures to Dallas Fort Worth until 11 pm ET and to Dallas love Field until at least 8:45 pm.

FlightAware said airlines have canceled 20 percent of their flights at Dallas.

American Airlines canceled more than 200 flights and delayed more than 500, nearly all tied to the Dallas telecom outage -- impacting a quarter of its schedule. Southwest Airlines had delayed more than 1,100 flights, or 27 percent of its schedule, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights.

