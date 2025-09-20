Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published September 20, 2025 | 08:27 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 September 2025 is 385,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 330,420. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 September 2025 is 385,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 330,420.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 353,252 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 302,883.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 385,400 Rs 353,252
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 330,420 Rs 302,883
Per Gram Gold Rs 33,042 Rs 30,288

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025

More Stories From Business