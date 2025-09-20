Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 20 September 2025
Arslan Farid Published September 20, 2025 | 08:27 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 September 2025 is 385,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 330,420. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 September 2025 is 385,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 330,420.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 353,252 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 302,883.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 385,400
|Rs 353,252
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 330,420
|Rs 302,883
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 33,042
|Rs 30,288
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia
UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia
UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Georgian Dream Party
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 202553 minutes ago
-
IP Rights Enforcement Complaint Management System launched9 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 1 development scheme, 3 position papers worth Rs. 3b13 hours ago
-
Book launch highlights FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah’s legacy of service and reform13 hours ago
-
PMYP on business, trade linkages briefs on 40th, TEI, 2025 in Jakarta13 hours ago
-
British high commissioner visits Lyallpur Museum13 hours ago
-
British HC visits UAF to discuss areas of mutual interest13 hours ago
-
Finance minister, GB CM discuss infrastructure, tourism, development plans14 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon chairs meeting with CEOs of TUSDEC, PITAC15 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs.1,100 per tola17 hours ago
-
ICT exports surge 18.3% to $691 million in July–August 202517 hours ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices ease by 1.34 percent18 hours ago