AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2020) The Palestinian Cause is still an issue that is central to the UAE's foreign policy, said Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council.

Ghobash made the remarks while addressing the 30th extraordinary meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, APU, in in the Jordanian capital Amman today to discuss means of supporting the Palestinian brethren in their just cause.

"The UAE's current position towards the Palestinian Cause is an extension of the historic position of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who provided unwavering support to the Palestinians in their quest for their legitimate rights. President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues on the same path, offering full support to the cause and all positions taken by the Palestinians," he said.

The UAE sees itself as a true partner of the Palestinians by offering tangible support and by welcoming many of the Palestinian residents who live and work in both government and private sectors, Ghobash added.

Ghobash reiterated the UAE's stance in support of a permanent, just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, based on three pillars: the two-state solution, leading up to the creation of a fully independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital; the Security Council resolutions calling for a full Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Arab territories and the Arab Peace Initiative which was endorsed as a strategic option for peace during Beirut Summit in 2002.

"We support direct Palestinian-Israeli talks. However, that does not mean relinquishing the Arab principles for resolving the issues and the right of Palestinians to establish their independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as capital.

At the beginning of his speech, Ghobash thanked Atef Al Tarawneh, Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives and President of the APU, for his call to convene the extraordinary session.

Earlier, Al Tarawneh opened the meeting with a speech during which he explained reasons for convening the extraordinary meeting.