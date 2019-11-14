Participation of Emirati girls in National and Reserve Service an expression of good citizenship: Ohoud Al Roumi

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, stated that the voluntary participation of Emirati girls in the National and Reserve Service, due to their self-motivation, is an expression of good citizenship and highlights their willingness to assume their national responsibility.

Their voluntary participation also reflects the UAE’s success in ingraining the values of national belonging in the hearts of its daughters and loyal children, she added.

Al Roumi made this statement today while visiting the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military school, where she met with the female soldiers of the eighth batch of the National and Reserve Service.

During her visit, Al Roumi praised the students for being models of giving and commitment towards their country and society.

In a panel discussion, she reviewed the qualitative successes achieved by the UAE government, which embody the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who founded the country on solid principles to advance the Emirati people and enable them to participate in creating the nation’s future.

The UAE's leadership followed the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, by developing strategies and launching initiatives within an integrated work system, with the aim of shaping the UAE's future, Al Roumi further added.

This goal can be achieved by enhancing the capacities of UAE nationals and equipping them with various skills and knowledge, to enable them to work in various national sectors and lead the country’s development process, she said in conclusion.