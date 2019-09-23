UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Determination Enjoy The Best Care, Attention: ZHO

Muhammad Irfan 15 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:45 PM

People of determination enjoy the best care, attention: ZHO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, stated that people of determination, especially the deaf, enjoy the best care and attention, as per the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the monitoring of the foundation's board of directors chaired by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the ZHO.

The foundation also aims to achieve the Abu Dhabi Government's social development goals, to provide decent lives for the entire community, it added.

In a press statement marking the annual "International Day of Sign Languages" on 23rd September, Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, said that the foundation has launched several initiatives that aim to spread the UAE sign language, as well as promote communication and empower deaf individuals, who are an important part of the community.

He added that the ZHO has cooperated with the Muslim Council of Elders to educate those concerned with the "Human Fraternity Document" issued by the Global Conference on Human Fraternity which was held by the council in Abu Dhabi, last February.

The foundation translated the document into braille form in both Arabic and English for the blind and also converted it into text registered in the Arabic sign language, in cooperation with the UAE Deaf Association, he further added.

Al Humaidan noted that the foundation also launched the UAE Sign Language Dictionary, which combines local sign language terms and documents them into an accredited dictionary, under the slogan, "Towards a Unified UAE Sign Language Dictionary," highlighting the country’s efforts to care for people of determination, in cooperation with the foundation and eight of its strategic partners, as well as other specialists and stakeholders.

The foundation also launched a series of training courses for employees of relevant departments, institutions, government authorities and private companies, as well as for members of the community, to teach them sign language, he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi February September Muslim Government Best Arab

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

6 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

6 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

15 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

17 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.