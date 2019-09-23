People of determination enjoy the best care, attention: ZHO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, stated that people of determination, especially the deaf, enjoy the best care and attention, as per the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the monitoring of the foundation's board of directors chaired by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the ZHO.

The foundation also aims to achieve the Abu Dhabi Government's social development goals, to provide decent lives for the entire community, it added.

In a press statement marking the annual "International Day of Sign Languages" on 23rd September, Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, said that the foundation has launched several initiatives that aim to spread the UAE sign language, as well as promote communication and empower deaf individuals, who are an important part of the community.

He added that the ZHO has cooperated with the Muslim Council of Elders to educate those concerned with the "Human Fraternity Document" issued by the Global Conference on Human Fraternity which was held by the council in Abu Dhabi, last February.

The foundation translated the document into braille form in both Arabic and English for the blind and also converted it into text registered in the Arabic sign language, in cooperation with the UAE Deaf Association, he further added.

Al Humaidan noted that the foundation also launched the UAE Sign Language Dictionary, which combines local sign language terms and documents them into an accredited dictionary, under the slogan, "Towards a Unified UAE Sign Language Dictionary," highlighting the country’s efforts to care for people of determination, in cooperation with the foundation and eight of its strategic partners, as well as other specialists and stakeholders.

The foundation also launched a series of training courses for employees of relevant departments, institutions, government authorities and private companies, as well as for members of the community, to teach them sign language, he said in conclusion.