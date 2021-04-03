Philippines President extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has extended a strict lockdown in the capital region and adjacent provinces by at least one week to try to contain a renewed surge in coronavirus infections, his spokesman said on Saturday.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, reported 12,576 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, putting further strain on the healthcare system.

Restrictions, which include a ban on non-essential movement, mass gatherings and dining in restaurants, will remain for at least another week, Duterte's spokesman, Harry Roque, said in a televised announcement.

The measures had been set to end on 4th April.

"This will go with intensified prevention, detection, isolation, tracing and rehabilitation that we will monitor on a daily basis," Roque said.

Active cases in the country have hit a record 165,715, around 96 percent of which were mild, health ministry data showed.

The Philippines has so far inoculated nearly 739,000 people. This is just 1 percent of its target of vaccinating 70 million of its 108 million population to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.