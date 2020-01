ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) The National Centre of Meteorology has urged motorists to exercise caution and strictly follow traffic rules due to the possibility of fog formations from tonight till Tuesday morning.

In a statement today, NCM said that visibility is predicted to drop over some internal and coastal areas from 00:00 till 09:00 a.m. tomorrow.