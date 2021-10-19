UrduPoint.com

Ports, Customs, And Free Zones Displays 4 Smart Applications At GITEX Technology

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation showcased four smart applications that contribute to automating procedures and increasing employee productivity, as part of its participation at GITEX Technology Week 2021, which runs until 21st October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stressed that the corporation's participation in GITEX is considered as an ideal opportunity to review the efforts made to keep pace with technological development that goes in line with the directives of the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world.

Bin Sulayem added that GITEX represents an important platform to learn about the most prominent initiatives and practices that support digital transformation efforts, which contribute to achieving sustainable development, especially in the maritime sector, and enhance the experience of customers in all their categories by providing services that contribute to achieving their satisfaction.

The authority has showcased its "Blue Ocean" platform, which represents a smart business platform characterised by its ability to perform multiple tasks at the same time.

The corporation also participates in GITEX Technology through the "Port Marine Smart Inspection" application that supports the efforts of the Environment, Health and Safety Department, as it allows port’ inspectors to conduct field inspections on ships and prepare reports directly from the site and obtain the signatures of dealers, in addition to archiving evidence such as photos and clips.

It also showcased the "Building Completion Smart Inspection" application, which supports the efforts of the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees by facilitating the conduct of building completion inspections, uploading relevant notes, photos and videos, and preparing on-site inspection reports.

The corporation also provides the public with the opportunity to learn about the "Smart Maritime Services" platform, which serves the customers of the Dubai Maritime City Authority through an electronic portal and a smart application that enables them to obtain marine licensing services in the Emirate of Dubai, and other services related to the marine sector.

