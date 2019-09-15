Pottery exhibition opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) A pottery and ceramic art exhibition, in which pieces has gone through a unique journey from 'Mother Earth to Mother Fire', opened in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, inaugurated ‘Down to Earth’, which showcases the work of artist Mani Suri, the wife of outgoing Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri, at Burj Mohammed bin Rashid, near the World Trade Centre.

"This exhibition is mainly of the work I’ve done in the UAE over the past two years. Before leaving Abu Dhabi, I wanted to share my creative efforts with my friends," Mani Suri told the Emirates news Agency, WAM.

"Abu Dhabi and the UAE has been very inspiring for me," Suri said, adding, "There is a lot of creativity in most of the things that are done here."

"Sometimes," she continued, "even the beautiful buildings inspire me to create asymmetrical shapes.

" One of the pieces that will be displayed at the show, ‘Desert Safari, was inspired by the local landscape, Suri added.

She went on to say that her journey in pottery began in South Africa and continued in India, Egypt and Australia, where she explored different cultures within her artworks.

When asked to describe her aesthetic, Suri said that bold colours and asymmetric shapes intrigue her. The artist, who has practised pottery for the past 12 years, said that her choice of bold colours would be self-evident at the exhibition. Visitors will be "amazed" by the colours and shapes of works exhibited, she noted, adding that her style is a move away from traditional pottery art forms.

The opening was attended by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State and Mr. Suri.