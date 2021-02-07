Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVID-19 during Xposure 2021: Sultan bin Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC), accompanied by Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), inspected on Sunday the final preparations for the activities of the fifth annual Xposure International Photography Festival "Xposure 2021", which will take place from 10th to 13th February, at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

He stressed that the Festival will showcase 1,500 stunning images.

Emphasising the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures set to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the festival, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi confirmed that the preparations to launch the activities of Xposure 2021 are underway, highlighting the importance of hosting the guests and visitors in a safe environment.

He added that this edition of the festival will be larger than the previous four sessions.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has expressed pride with this year’s edition of Xposure International Photography Festival, pointing out that the Festival brings to Sharjah some of the most inspiring images from across the world with 1,500 stunning images, wishing enjoyable time for all the attendees.