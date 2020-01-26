President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace receives ‘Gandhi Peace Prize’

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, was awarded the ‘Gandhi Peace Prize’, in recognition of his achievements in promoting peace and tolerance around the world.

Al Jarwan was awarded the prize yesterday at the Ministry of External Affairs of India during the 39th International Convention of NRIs (non-resident Indian citizens) which began in New Delhi on 25th January and will conclude tomorrow, coinciding with India’s National Day celebrations.

Al Jarwan was also honoured for establishing and heading the council, which has over 60 member countries and parliaments and more than 50 organisations and universities operating in the area of peace and tolerance.

Several leading scientific and cultural figures operating outside India were also honoured during the event.

In his statement at the event, Al Jarwan said he was honoured to receive the award, especially from India, which plays a key role in promoting tolerance and peace in Asia and throughout the world.

Al Jarwan also met with a number of parliamentarians interested in joining the council, who expressed their desire to establish the council’s regional headquarters in India.