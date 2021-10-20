UrduPoint.com

President Of Malta Lauds Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Efforts

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

VALLETTA, Malta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta, has received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Valletta.

During the meeting, the Maltese President lauded the Council’s efforts, highlighting his country's continued support for the Council and its goals aimed at promoting and spreading the values of tolerance and peace around the world.

Anġlu Farrugia, Speaker of the House of Representatives in Malta, also received Al Jarwan at the House’s headquarters in Valletta, where they discussed ways to boost cooperation and joint work between the two sides, and prepare for the Climate Change Forum.

Moreover, Ahmed Al Jarwan met with Evarist Bartolo, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Malta. The meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening the partnership between the two sides for achieving tolerance worldwide.

