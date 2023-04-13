Close
Presidents Of UAE, Egypt Review Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Presidents of UAE, Egypt review bilateral relations, regional developments

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi held discussions today aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

During a meeting at the Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo, the two leaders addressed a number of issues of interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President El Sisi explored opportunities to boost collaboration between the two nations and reaffirmed their shared interest in promoting stability and progress for the region and its people.

The UAE President underscored the long-standing relations between the UAE and Egypt and expressed his interest in strengthening them further.

President El Sisi welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and expressed his pride in the close relations between both nations and their people.

The Egyptian President hosted an Iftar banquet in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his delegation, before accompanying the UAE party to Cairo International Airport for their departure.

Attending the meeting and the banquet were the delegation accompanying His Highness the President, including H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.

Also present were Mostafa Kamal Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mohamed Shaker, Dr. Mohamed Shaker El Markabi, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Dr. Hala El Said, Egypt's Minister of Planning and Economic Development; Major General Abbas Kamel, Director of the General Intelligence Directorate; and Counsellor Ahmed Fahmy, Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency.

