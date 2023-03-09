UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Pillars For Sustainable Life For Population Of Ras Al Khaimah Is At Forefront Of Our Priorities: RAK Ruler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Provision of pillars for sustainable life for population of Ras Al Khaimah is at forefront of our priorities: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, emphasised that the continuation of providing pillars of a decent life and the highest levels of services is a top priority, pointing out that the balanced development of all regions in Ras Al Khaimah is a strategic approach that supports plans to promote social, economic and tourist renaissance and achieves the well-being of all members of the society.

Sheikh Saud made the remarks today while touring a number of Ras Al Khaimah's southern regions, where he met with the population and was briefed about the services provided to them as well as assured on their living conditions.

The RAK Ruler was accompanied by Sheik Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

He indicated that upgrading the services provided in the southern regions of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in line with the development witnessed by the emirate, is a key pillar of Ras Al Khaimah's vision aimed at developing services and improving the quality of life in a way that meets the needs of society and enhances its well-being, and contributes to achieving economic, developmental and tourism prosperity.

Sheikh Saud visited Huwaylat and Kadra Areas in Ras Al Khaimah and met with the citizens and exchanged cordial talks with them on the importance of enhancing social bonds and implanting authentic Emirati values in the new generation. He also visited other tourist attractions sites.

The RAK Ruler was accompanied by a number of officials in Ras Al Khaimah.

Related Topics

Saud All Top

Recent Stories

Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic deleg ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic delegation

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

2 minutes ago
 Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by A ..

Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by Almost 31% of Voters Each - Pol ..

7 minutes ago
 11-member foreign service academy delegation calls ..

11-member foreign service academy delegation calls on governor Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman regrets a ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman regrets ad-hocism in public sector univ ..

7 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Women are main drivers in combatt ..

Mariam Almheiri: Women are main drivers in combatting climate change and achievi ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.