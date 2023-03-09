Provision of pillars for sustainable life for population of Ras Al Khaimah is at forefront of our priorities: RAK Ruler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, emphasised that the continuation of providing pillars of a decent life and the highest levels of services is a top priority, pointing out that the balanced development of all regions in Ras Al Khaimah is a strategic approach that supports plans to promote social, economic and tourist renaissance and achieves the well-being of all members of the society.

Sheikh Saud made the remarks today while touring a number of Ras Al Khaimah's southern regions, where he met with the population and was briefed about the services provided to them as well as assured on their living conditions.

The RAK Ruler was accompanied by Sheik Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

He indicated that upgrading the services provided in the southern regions of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in line with the development witnessed by the emirate, is a key pillar of Ras Al Khaimah's vision aimed at developing services and improving the quality of life in a way that meets the needs of society and enhances its well-being, and contributes to achieving economic, developmental and tourism prosperity.

Sheikh Saud visited Huwaylat and Kadra Areas in Ras Al Khaimah and met with the citizens and exchanged cordial talks with them on the importance of enhancing social bonds and implanting authentic Emirati values in the new generation. He also visited other tourist attractions sites.

The RAK Ruler was accompanied by a number of officials in Ras Al Khaimah.