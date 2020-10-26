Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, psychological, physical or moral integrity of children

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) The Public Prosecution today elaborated on the Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 concerning child rights, also known as Wadeema's Law, which stresses that all children must be provided with appropriate living standards, access to health services, education, equal opportunities in essential services and facilities without any kind of discrimination.

In a tweet today titled "Exposure of Child's Safety to Danger is Prohibited", the Public Prosecution said, "It shall be prohibited to endanger the mental, psychological, physical or moral integrity of the child whether through abandonment of the child by her/her custodian, leaving him/her at a care institution without due reason, rejecting the child by his/her custodian, or refraining from creating his/her illness and handling his/ her affairs.

The elaboration stems from the Public Prosecution's determination to enhance legal culture and awareness amongst all members of the community in order to minimise violations resulting from ignorance of the law.