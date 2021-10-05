UrduPoint.com

Rajasthan Royals Group Launches Digital Community For Cricket Fans At Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Notable Names from the world of cricket gathered at Expo 2020 Dubai today as Rajasthan Royals Group – the owners of Expo-sponsored Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals – launched Next Innings, a digital community for cricket fans.

Ashes-winning former England captain Andrew Strauss, cricket broadcaster and former player Simon Hughes and Rajasthan Royals’ lead owner Manoj Badale took part in a question-and-answer session at the Garden on 1: Sports Lounge in Expo’s Mobility District.

The subject of innovation of cricket was on the agenda, in the context of the current IPL season and the forthcoming T20 Men’s World Cup – with the UAE playing host to games in both competitions – as well as addressing key issues facing the cricketing world.

The Next Innings initiative will tackle topics related to innovation in cricket and sports business, aiming to create a digital community of sports industry professionals and fans who take an interest in the subject.

Earlier this year, a partnership between Expo 2020 and Rajasthan Royals was announced for the 14th season of the IPL, which began in India in April and is currently being played in the UAE.

As part of the association, Expo 2020 Dubai appears on the front of the Rajasthan Royals’ jersey as principal sponsor, helping to spread the Expo 2020 message to millions of cricket fans all over the world.

As part of the Royal’s physical presence at Expo, the team will also host a cricketing coaching clinic.

Expo 2020’s sporting programming harnesses the unique power of sport to bring people together across 182 days in of heart-racing, skill-enhancing activities and diverse experiences that will leave a lasting impact on all who participate.

