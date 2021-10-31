UrduPoint.com

RAK Properties' Net Profits Surge 383 Pct To AED197.9 million In Q3 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 01:00 AM

RAK Properties&#039; net profits surge 383 pct to AED197.9 million in Q3 2021

Ras Al Khaimah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) RAK Properties today announced its Q3 net profit surged 383 percent to AED197.9 million compared to AED40.97 million in the corresponding period last year.

"Profits increased during the third quarter of this year, reaching AED197.9 million, compared to AED 40.97 million in Q3 of 2020, reflecting the company’s successful strategy in overcoming the challenges," the company said in a statement today.

Revenues of the real estate firm, listed on Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, reached AED424.37 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to AED177.54 million in the same period of 2020. The total comprehensive income rose to AED184.33 million, compared to AED27.15 million in the third quarter of last year.

Value of assets increased to AED6.18 billion, a step up from AED5.8 billion, as a result of increased investments in the development of hotel and residential projects.

Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of the board of Directors of RAK Properties said: "We are pleased with these positive results that prove, once again, the strength of the real estate market in the UAE. The country has numerous available investment opportunities that overcome all challenges, with great support from wise and forward-thinking leadership, whose decisions and directives regarding facilities and incentives are aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the country and providing an attractive investment environment.

The real estate market is on the verge of more exceptional performance during the coming period, with more projects to be delivered soon."

RAK Properties announced the continuation of construction operations in five-star hotel projects, as the Intercontinental Mina Al Arab Resort and Hotel is expected to commence operational activities during the last quarter of 2021. The Anantara Mina Al Arab Hotel and Resort is expected to open during 2022, and will successively contribute to improving the company's revenues for subsequent years through periodic revenues generated by the assets of the hospitality sector.

The company is currently working to accelerate work on the final stages of the Marbella Villas project on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, which includes 205 villas and townhouses. The Julphar Residence project on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi is another project under works, and includes 266 apartments. Julphar Residence is in its last stages of preparation for delivery during the current year.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange UAE Hotel Company Abu Dhabi Marbella Same UAE Dirham 2020 Market All From Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol prices to remain unchanged

Petrol prices to remain unchanged

21 minutes ago
 Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 k ..

Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 kicks off

21 minutes ago
 Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US ..

Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US official

26 minutes ago
 Fawad castigates Maryam Nawaz for sharing two year ..

Fawad castigates Maryam Nawaz for sharing two year old Indian sponsored video ab ..

26 minutes ago
 Jokerman Tiafoe into Vienna final

Jokerman Tiafoe into Vienna final

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.