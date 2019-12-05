RAK Ruler exempts 197 commercial establishments from fees, violation fines

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, ordered the exemption of 197 commercial establishments from renewal fees and any resulting fines due to local departments and authorities, ranging from between 70 and 100 percent of the total amount.

This exemption aims to support and encourage establishments affected by infrastructure development works being carried out in Al Muairadh, which are part of the emirate’s strategy to upgrade local roads and improve overall services.