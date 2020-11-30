UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Czech Republic

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Jirí Slavík, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the UAE, who came to greet Sheikh Saud upon assuming his new position.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Slavík and wished him success in his new role, which will help reinforce the overall cooperation between the two countries.

