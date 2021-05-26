RAK Ruler receives Estonian Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, Jaan Reinhold Ambassador of Estonia to UAE and his accompanying delegation, who had called on him to offer greetings, at Saqr bin Mohammed City.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud exchanged talks with the Estonian Ambassador on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries across all sectors.

RAK Ruler hailed distinguished relations between the UAE and Estonia and praised the ambassador's efforts to enhance the strategic partnership between the two sides.

Ambassador Reinhold thanked the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm welcome and generosity.