RAK Ruler Receives Grenadian PM
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Saturday Dickon Mitchell, the Prime Minister of Grenada, who is currently visiting the UAE, in his Resthouse in Jebel Jais.
H.H.
Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and the Grenadian premier exchanged talks about an array of issues of mutual interest, lauding the cordial relations with the Caribbean country.
For his part, Prime Minister Mitchell affirmed his country's keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE, in general, and the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in particular. He also commended the UAE prominent position at regional and international levels.