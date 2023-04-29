RAK Ruler receives Grenadian PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Saturday Dickon Mitchell , the Prime Minister of Grenada, who is currently visiting the UAE, in his Resthouse in Jebel Jais .

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and the Grenadian premier exchanged talks about an array of issues of mutual interest, lauding the cordial relations with the Caribbean country.