RAK Ruler Visits Sharjah Safari, Buhais Geological Park

Published March 08, 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today visited some tourism and entertainment destinations in Sharjah in the areas of Al Dhaid and Buhais.

Sheikh Saud lauded the distinguished efforts of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to serve countries and citizens in social, cultural, economic, urban and academic areas, as well as to provide citizens with a comprehensive infrastructure, services and tourism facilities across the emirate, which has met the aspirations of citizens and visitors, enhancing the emirate’s stature as an environmental and academic tourism destination.

Sheikh Saud began his visit with a tour of Sharjah Safari in Al Dhaid, accompanied by Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

During the tour, he was briefed about the achievements of Sharjah Safari, which is the leading tourism destination for nature and wildlife lovers, being the largest safari in the world outside the African continent and one of the major tourism landmarks in the emirate, underscoring the vision of Sheikh Sultan to strengthen the emirate’s stature in the environmental tourism sector.

Sheikh Saud then visited the Buhais Geological Park in Sharjah, which is a leading project in the field of environmental tourism.

During his tour of the park’s sections, he was briefed about two heritage sites that mark the history of human habitation in the region dating back to over 125,000 years.

