Open Menu

RAK To Host Stevie Awards Ceremony On February 22

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 02:15 PM

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah will host a ceremony on 22nd February to honour the winners of the Stevie Awards for the middle East and North Africa for 2025.

The event will be held at Waldorf Austria Hotel under the patronage of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event will recognise organisations in 13 nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Türkiye, Jordan, Oman, Tunisia, Iran, Lebanon and Algeria.

Tickets for the ceremony are available on: www.StevieAwards.com.

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, “The quality of nominations received this year was exceptional. The programme has grown every year, showing the vast amount of innovation in the MENA region.”

More than 1,100 nominations in Arabic and English were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 118 professionals worldwide, acting as judges on five juries to recognise innovative apps, achievements, entire organisations, public relations, customer service, human resources, individual professionals, live and virtual events, management, sustainability, technology, thought leadership, among others.

Maggie stated that winners of multiple Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Awards include Abu Dhabi Customs, UAE; Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, UAE; ACTION LABS CONSULTANCY, Bahrain; Al Dhafrah Region Municipality, UAE; DHL Express, multiple locations across the region; Ebebek Mağazacılık A.Ş, Türkiye; General Civil Aviation Authority, UAE; Gulf Agency Co. (Dubai) L.L.C/ GAC, UAE; Insan Charitable Society for the Care of Orphans and Their Mothers, Saudi Arabia; and Miral Destinations, UAE.

Additionally, mobile Communications Company of Iran - MCI, Iran; Ooredoo Group, multiple locations across the region; Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu, Saudi Arabia; Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia; Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), UAE; The Fashion Commission, Saudi Arabia; ZIRA Arabia, Saudi Arabia, among others.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Iran Mobile Egypt UAE Hotel Kuwait Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Oman Saudi Qatar Austria Algeria Bahrain Tunisia Saudi Arabia Lebanon Middle East Chamber February Gold Silver Bronze Commerce Event Industry Tata Arab

Recent Stories

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

2 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

17 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

1 hour ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

1 hour ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

2 hours ago
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

2 hours ago
 Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

3 hours ago
 China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East