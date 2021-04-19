UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Receives Delegation From Italian Oil And Gas Company Eni

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Luca Bertelli, Deputy of Chief Operating Officer - Natural Resources at Italian oil and gas company Eni.

Also present were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Petroleum Authority, and Nishant Dighe, Chief Executive of Ras Al Khaimah Petroleum Authority and Chief Executive Officer of RAK Gas.

Sheikh Saud and Bertelli discussed developments in the oil and gas sector and the Italian company’s progress in the region.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Fuad Krekshi, Chairman of Eni RAK, and Nishant Dighe to pursue exploration and production sharing in Ras Al Khaimah.

The meeting was attended by a number of RAK Gas and Eni representatives, as well as senior Ras Al Khaimah Government officials.

