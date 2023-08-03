Open Menu

Ras Al Khaimah To Host 8 Countries For 'Middle East Start Up Awards 2022-2023' In January 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 09:30 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2023) The Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovation of American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) announced the participation of innovative technology start-ups and SMEs from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon on 17-18 January, 2024, for the middle East Startup Awards 2022-23 (MESA) conference and exhibition.

Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, President, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, said, “We support such international award programmes that brings visibility to the American University and contribute to the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem growth”.

Tarek Al Saman, Secretary of the board, Emirates Angel Investors Association, stated, “The Middle East region is creating investment opportunities for new technologies and business models and they contribute via such events to the early stage investment ecosystem through their strong investors network.”

Dr. Tahseen Anwer Arshi, Director of Associate Professor at AURAK, commented, “MESA is a reputed awards event in the Middle East.

AURAK Centre for Entrepreneurship will leverage this opportunity to promote startup culture among students and the community”.

Sagarika Sahoo, Co-Founder of Middle East Start Up Awards, noted that the 2021 Launch Premiere was successfully carried out under the Patronage of UAE Ministry of Economy (MOE UAE) and supported by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Emirates Angel Investors Association (EAIA) with over 400 final nominations. The regional finalists had the opportunity to showcase their solutions at Global Start Up Awards alongside some of the world’s top entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and ecosystem enablers in Copenhagen, Denmark in April this year.

Launched by Commerce Connect Events Exhibition and Management, the Middle East Startup Awards 2022-23 (MESA) is a part of the single largest independent startup ecosystem in the world, Global Startup Awards. Being the second edition, this initiative aims to celebrate the region’s tech based startups with a sector agnostic approach along with their renowned country ambassadors, experienced jury members and business partners.

