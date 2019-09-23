Ras Al Khaimah, Zanzibar accelerating cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, President of Zanzibar, to discuss issues of common interest and ways of enhancing commercial, economic and tourism cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, President of Zanzibar, to discuss issues of common interest and ways of enhancing commercial, economic and tourism cooperation.

H.H. Sheikh Saud hailed the long-standing ties between the UAE, particularly Ras Al Khaimah, and Zanzibar, highlighting the need to further acclerate bilateral investments and trade.

Dr. Shein expressed his appreciation for Sheikh Saud, expressing the keenness of his country to consolidate its strategic partnership with the UAE.

He also praised the role of the RAKGas Zanzibar Limited, expressing his belief that the company’s exploration and production efforts will tap more development opportunities for both Zanzibar and Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah’s strong ties with Zanzibar culminated in the RAKGas Zanzibar Ltd. signing an oil & gas production sharing agreement with Zanzibar Petroleum Development Corp in October 2018.

The agreement enables the parties to manage and execute oil and gas exploration and production operations at Pemba Zanzibar Block, which spans 11,868 square metres.

This is first of its kind agreement Zanzibar, an autonomous region of Tanzania, has signed following its implementation of the oil and gas (Upstream) act of 2016.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, was present during the meeting at the Ruler's palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City along with the President of Zanzibar's accompanying delegation.