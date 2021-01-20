UrduPoint.com
Rashid Bin Humaid Heads Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of UAEFA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:45 PM

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Directors of UAEFA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), chaired a meeting of the association’s Board of Directors, which was held today in Dubai and attended by the board’s members.

The board decided to reduce the fees for issuing and renewing the licences of football academies to AED1,000, in line with its keenness to increase the number of football players in the country and encourage academies to improve the skills of the youth.

The board also reviewed a report of the "National Teams and Technical Affairs Committee" related to a recent discussion session, attended by Emirati coaches.

