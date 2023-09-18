Open Menu

Real Estate Transactions In Ajman Totalled AED1.5 Billion In August

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED1.5 billion in August

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, said that real estate transactions in August achieved a significant growth of 61.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022, totalling more than AED1.5 billion while trading volume reached AED665 million.

Al Muhairi noted that the Al Helio 2 area witnessed the highest transaction value at AED40 million, stressing that the positive performance of the real estate market and the exceptional figures recorded underscore the attractiveness of real estate investments in Ajman, especially in light of the growing demand for properties of all categories and price ranges from investors seeking comprehensive investment opportunities and a modern and comfortable lifestyle.

The department recorded 199 mortgage transactions in the past month with a total value of AED741 million, with the highest mortgage value of AED98.5 million being in Al Amerah, he added.

Regarding the list of the most popular neighbourhoods in August, Al Muhairi stated that Al Yasmeen topped the list, followed by Al Zahya and Al Helio 2. Furthermore, the Emirates City project ranked as the most traded major project, surpassing both the Ajman One and City Towers projects, he further added.

