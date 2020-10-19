UrduPoint.com
Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, reviews preparations for EXPO 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General of EXPO - 2020 Dubai Bureau, has recently visited the Dubai Police General HQ, to discuss ways of cooperation between the Bureau and Dubai Police.

Welcomed by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and a number of senior officers, Al Hashemy reviewed Dubai Police security's plans for the global event, and its efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his part, Lt General Al Marri reaffirmed the force's commitment to implement the directives of the country's leadership to unify the relevant efforts of various national authorities and their sub-departments to prepare for the Expo 2020 per best practices and international standards.

Al Hashemi praised the tireless efforts being made by the Dubai Police to ensure the success of the global event in collaboration with all relevant departments and address the impact of the pandemic on all fronts.

